Hundreds celebrate life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at Reid Park

Experience the acrobatic beauty of insect energy in motion with Cirque Du Soleil OVO in Tucson.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
ESPN is reporting that junior Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to the University of Arizona.
Oro Valley residents will get a chance to have their voices heard on how the city should fund updates at Naranja Park.
Dozens of restaurants are stepping up against sexual assault Wednesday as part of an annual "Dine out for Safety" event.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
