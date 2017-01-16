Hundreds celebrate life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at Reid Park

If you have the day off and are looking for something to do, you can join the hundreds of people celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The MLK Holiday Celebration starts at Reid park at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

There will be music, dancing, singing and of course, a lot of food.

The free event goes until 3 p.m.

Before the fun begins, event organizers will be holding a march.

Dozens of activists walked from MLK Way to the park at 8 a.m.

Everyone is invited to both the march and celebration.

