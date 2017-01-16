TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
ESPN is reporting that junior Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to the University of Arizona.
Oro Valley residents will get a chance to have their voices heard on how the city should fund updates at Naranja Park.
Dozens of restaurants are stepping up against sexual assault Wednesday as part of an annual "Dine out for Safety" event.
Peter Cobb, the brother of Eliot Cobb, said he learned about his brother's death Saturday afternoon. He was the first in his family to learn that his brother was shot and killed inside Firebirds Restaurant Friday evening.
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
An actor playing the part of Judas died from an accident in Mexico during an Easter play.
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.
