TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Mount Lemmon Highway is closed due to rock slides. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The final day of the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout was canceled due to rain. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. PEDESTRIAN HIT, KILLED ON SWAN ROAD

A man was hit and killed in the Catalina Foothills Saturday morning, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. http://tucsonne.ws/2jPMDAF

The man was walking southbound on Swan Road just south of Sunrise Road when he was hit.

Investigators identified the man as 54-year-old Richard Baird.

The driver of the car was heading north on Swan when she made a u-turn at the intersection and hit Baird.

The driver, who has medical training, stopped immediately to call 911 and render aid.

He died at the scene.

2. POLICE INVESTIGATING BANK ROBBERY ON TUCSON'S EAST SIDE

Police responded to a bank robbery on Tucson's east side Saturday afternoon, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department. http://tucsonne.ws/2jVYeCu

He said the suspect was armed with a gun at the U.S. Bank near Broadway and Pantano.

The suspect tied up the employees and left with money. No one was hurt.

Both TPD and the FBI are investigating the crime.

3. FINAL DAY OF SOCCER SHOOTOUT CANCELED DUE TO RAIN

Due to inclement weather, city and county officials decided to close all Tucson soccer fields, thus canceling the final day of the Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout being played at the Kino Sports Complex. http://tucsonne.ws/2iZO4gd

All final games scheduled for Sunday were decided by a coin flip, with coaches or team representatives accepting the results in the nearby facility locker room.

Teams that didn’t show up forfeited their games.

The three-day tournament was expected to bring 15,000 people to the soccer fields over the weekend.

HAPPENING NOW

Mount Lemmon Highway is closed due to rock slides at milepost 8.5, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. http://tucsonne.ws/2iCUm7A

No one was hurt.

Road to Mt. Lemmon remains closed this morning due to rock slides #Tucson pic.twitter.com/F3ItWJ8n8F — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 16, 2017

The base has been blocked so crews can clean up the area without having to worry about traffic.

You can check the status of Mount Lemmon Highway by calling the hotline at (520)547-7510.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy today with a high of 58 degrees.

A few lingering showers are possible.

