Greg Byrne leaving Wildcats, heading to University of Alabama

Greg Byrne, vice president for Athletics at the University of Arizona, is headed to Alabama.

Byrne will become the new director of Athletics at the University of Alabama starting March 1, pending approval of The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, according to a press release.

Byrne will be formally introduced to the media later this week.

“We knew Bill was considering a change, and we wanted to hire someone who can assume that mantle of leadership and continue the tradition of success that Bill and so many others before him have established,” said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell in the release. “We believe Greg Byrne is uniquely qualified for this role, and we are pleased to announce he has accepted the position of athletic director here at The University of Alabama.”

According to a press release from the University of Arizona, Senior Associate Director Erika Hanson Barnes will serve as interim director and vice president of intercollegiate athletics.

A national search for Byrne's replacement is underway.

