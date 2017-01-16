Join the fight to end child hunger

A welding spark started the fire, which spread to tires and other scrap material at Farwest Pump Company a well drilling business at 3230 W. El Camino Del Cerro.
A man in jail for allegedly killing his wife in Tucson late last year is now facing charges in the death of his cellmate, authorities said.
Four people were detained after a pursuit that led police from Tucson's south side to the Picture Rocks area.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Truly David Nolen, founder of Tucson-based pest control company Truly Nolen, has died at the age of 89.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Moore spoke to the room of media representatives, saying the decision to suspend him was politically motivated because of his stance on same-sex marriage and admitted it has hurt him financially, though he added "God is faithful."
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
After being declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, a Louisiana judge ruled for the first time if a juvenile murder suspect will now be eligible for parole.
Three people have been arrested after a fight in front of Auburn University's Foy Auditorium as a federal judge allowed white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.
