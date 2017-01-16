Join the fight to end child hunger

A big effort to help feed starving children around the world is taking place in Tucson.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, Matt Young, the Organizer of From Tucson with Love, tells us all about the "Feed My Starving Children" event.

This is a multi-day volunteer event where more than 4,000 people will pack meals to be sent to starving children around the world.

There are still openings for volunteers at the Tucson Convention Center on Sat. Jan. 21 between noon to 5 p.m.

You are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.

