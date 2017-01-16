Cochise Co. Sheriff: Suspect in early morning shooting in custody, victim identified

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Facial recognition technology is being implemented. Ryan Harding, a public information officers with ADOT, said they’re using it to track down fraud and theft.
Four people were detained after an incident that led authorities from Tucson's south side to the Picture Rocks area.
A man in jail for allegedly killing his wife in Tucson late last year is now facing charges in the death of his cellmate, authorities said.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
