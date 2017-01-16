Cochise Co. Sheriff: Suspect in early morning shooting in custody, victim identified

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 16.

According to CCSO Eric Doug Bryan, was taken into custody without incident by the SWAT team just before 4 p.m. on Monday. He has been booked into the Cochise County Jail, and faces the following charges:

two counts attempt 1st degree murder

two counts aggravated assault (13-1204A2)

one count aggravated assault (13-1204A1)

one count burglary 1st degree

four counts endangerment

two counts prohibited possessor

The incident began when CCSO deputies were called about a shooting in the 200 block of North 3rd Street. Deputies arrived at the address to find Marybeth Ray, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head/face. She was transported to a Tucson hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Deputies followed up on information gathered from the scene and learned that Bryan was staying at the Motel 6 on Fry Boulevard near Lenzner. According to CCSO the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was located, along with other evidence.

CCSO was not able to locate Bryan until Monday afternoon, when he was recognized by a Sierra Vista Police Department officer, who had been walking near the Garden Canyon Mobile Home Park. He was seen entering a vacant mobile home and barricading himself inside.

Emergency crews were called in from the CCSO, Sierra Vista police, firefighters and the Fry Fire Department. The CCSO Assist Team also responded to the scene.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Bryan was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

