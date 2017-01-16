Cochise Co. Sheriff: Suspect in early morning shooting in custody, victim identified

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Four people were detained after an incident that led authorities from Tucson's south side to the Picture Rocks area.
A man in jail for allegedly killing his wife in Tucson late last year is now facing charges in the death of his cellmate, authorities said.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Authorities are responding to a shooting on the northwest side of Tucson Monday afternoon that left one man dead and another recovering from serious injuries.
Police are looking for the man they say is responsible for burglarizing two Valley-area mosques last month.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.
A controversial piece of art is raising eyebrows ahead of Lake City’s annual ArtFields event. A quilt by McClellanville artist Loretta Gerald depicts a fully-clad KKK member, a burning cross, and a black man hanging by a noose from a tree.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.
