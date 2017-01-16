Simonton Elementary encourages leaders in the making

(Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal, Simonton Elementary)

Preschool Pathfinders is a new club at Simonton Elementary in San Tan Valley.

Students in grades 5 and 6 apply to be a leader in the preschool classrooms to support our youngest Stallions.

Students meet two times per week after school working with our preschool students.

Future teachers and leaders in the making!

