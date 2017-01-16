Simonton Elementary encourages leaders in the making

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Hope coming from tragedy. There was so much happiness at the clothing bank room at Pueblo Magnet High School Wednesday, April19. Girls were trying on donated prom dresses. They had been delivered by a Tucson mother and father who have found a most beautiful way to honor their daughter's memory.
Facial recognition technology is being implemented. Ryan Harding, a public information officers with ADOT, said they’re using it to track down fraud and theft.
Four people were detained after an incident that led authorities from Tucson's south side to the Picture Rocks area.
A man in jail for allegedly killing his wife in Tucson late last year is now facing charges in the death of his cellmate, authorities said.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
“He was so mean, he slapped me. I was shocked.” That is how Christian Hines recounts the situation seen in a video a citizen captured on social media. It was taken around 200 Tuesday at the Citgo Gas Station in Fairfield. In it, Fairfield Police Detective Gary Lavendar is seen
