Combs High School Agricultural Science students design greenhouses

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Pictured L to R: Madyson Smith-Fabrizio, Marcello Aguilera, Cordell Briggs (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District) Pictured L to R: Madyson Smith-Fabrizio, Marcello Aguilera, Cordell Briggs (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

(Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal, Combs High School)

The advanced Ag Science students at Combs High School are involved in building raised plant beds with a hands-on project. After the initial build of the greenhouses, students are now involved in implementing scientific practices by mixing their soil with the proper proportions of water and plant nutrients. The students will be growing all the vegetables needed to make salsa for the CHS staff. 

This project allows every student in the agriculture program to gain knowledge through a hands-on approach to learning. Students were challenged to use math to help them: design, build and problem solve through the project. Students have participated in multiple groups to learn all aspects of this project from design to delivery of the salsa to the staff. 

