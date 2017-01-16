Combs High School Agricultural Science students design greenhouses

The new proposal includes three multi-sport fields, a baseball/softball complex with four fields, lighting, restrooms, shade structures, a playground, mass grading, utility systems and an improved roadway from Naranja Drive to Tangerine Road.
The City of Tucson city council passed a street racing ordinance Wednesday night. Taking part in street racing in any way is now a class one misdemeanor and the vehicle will be impounded.
Woman may have been helping push a stalled vehicle when she was hit by another car.
The doors to Firebirds Restaurant at La Encantada were back open as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. The place had been closed since last Friday, following a deadly shooting inside the restaurant.
Hope coming from tragedy. There was so much happiness at the clothing bank room at Pueblo Magnet High School Wednesday, April19. Girls were trying on donated prom dresses. They had been delivered by a Tucson mother and father who have found a most beautiful way to honor their daughter's memory.
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
