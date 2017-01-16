Student of the Month Recognition - J.O. Combs Unified School Dis - Tucson News Now

Student of the Month Recognition - J.O. Combs Unified School District

The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools. 

There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness. 

This presentation takes place each month at our Regular Governing Board Meeting. 

For the month of January, Mr. Erich Schoenberger, Director of Medical Imaging at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition. A photograph was taken with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard.

The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Respect:

  • Gabriel Price, Combs High School, Grade 12 (not pictured)
  • Freddi Andersen, J.O. Combs Middle School, Grade 8
  • Aeden Curtis, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 5
  • Brea Cortinas, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade Kindergarten
  • Tryohn Lipford, Harmon Elementary, Grade 2 (not pictured)
  • Kaylee Hurley, Ranch Elementary, Grade 2
  • Abigail Brokaw, Simonton Elementary, Grade 6

