Splendido residents donate truckload of clothing to homeless and at-risk veterans

Some of the donations collected. (Source: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso)

The residents of Splendido have once again exhibited their extraordinary kindness and generosity by donating clothing for homeless and at-risk veterans attending the January 13-15, 2017, Tucson Stand Down event.

Residents donated more than 100 bags and boxes of clothing, including men’s and women’s shoes, belts, new socks and underwear, pants, shirts and much needed winter jackets and outerwear. The amount of clothing donated filled an oversize pickup truck to overflowing.

The collection was organized by the Splendido Veterans Committee in coordination with American Legion Oro Valley Post #132.

