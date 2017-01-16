Splendido residents donate truckload of clothing to homeless and - Tucson News Now

Splendido residents donate truckload of clothing to homeless and at-risk veterans

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Some of the donations collected. (Source: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso) Some of the donations collected. (Source: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso)
Splendido residents Curt Stowell and Julia Zahn (left); American Legion Commander Ed Davis; and Splendido employee Sue Martin. (Source: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso) Splendido residents Curt Stowell and Julia Zahn (left); American Legion Commander Ed Davis; and Splendido employee Sue Martin. (Source: Splendido at Rancho Vistoso)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The residents of Splendido have once again exhibited their extraordinary kindness and generosity by donating clothing for homeless and at-risk veterans attending the January 13-15, 2017, Tucson Stand Down event.

Residents donated more than 100 bags and boxes of clothing, including men’s and women’s shoes, belts, new socks and underwear, pants, shirts and much needed winter jackets and outerwear. The amount of clothing donated filled an oversize pickup truck to overflowing.

The collection was organized by the Splendido Veterans Committee in coordination with American Legion Oro Valley Post #132.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

