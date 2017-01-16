Sheriff's Department investigating possible dog poisoning

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Pima County Sheriff deputies are investigating a possible case of dog poisoning on the southwest side.

Deputies say a total of four dogs have been found dead. The dogs were found within a few hundred feet of each other in an area near Valencia Road and Mark Road. Three were discovered on Sunday and one was found on Monday off of West Placita Sanchez.

According to deputies, the dogs are a German shepherd mix. They appeared to be healthy and well-fed, but were not wearing collars or ID tags.

The Sheriff’s department believes the dogs were intentionally poisoned.

The deputy who responded on Monday said it was a horrible way for them to die. He believes they suffered immensely because they were foaming at the mouth.

On Monday night Tucson News Now spoke to neighbors, who were shocked to hear about what happened.

“It’s disturbing. It makes you want to just be extra aware of who’s walking through the neighborhood and stuff like that,” neighbor, Daniel Gomez said. “It’s kind of bad because I’ve got a little puppy right here and just don’t want something like that to happen to the puppy or any of the other animals around here.”

“I hope they get caught because that’s a terrible thing to do to animals,” Neighbor Viola Acosta said.



An animal crimes detectives is investigating the incident. Now a necropsy will be performed on the dogs, that’s similar to an autopsy for humans, to determine exactly how they died.

If you have any information about this, you’re urged to call 88-CRIME.

