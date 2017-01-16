UPDATE: Missing OV woman found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Oro Valley police are reporting that Sheryl Forte has been found safe.

According to an OVPD release, 63-year-old Forte had not been seen since Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Sheryl Forte has been found safe. Thank you to everyone who helped OVPD find her. — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) January 17, 2017

