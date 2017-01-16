UPDATE: Missing OV woman found safe - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Missing OV woman found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Sheryl Forte (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Sheryl Forte (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Oro Valley police are reporting that Sheryl Forte has been found safe.  

According to an OVPD release, 63-year-old Forte had not been seen since Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.  

