Immigration attorneys see spike in calls ahead of Trump's inaugu - Tucson News Now

Immigration attorneys see spike in calls ahead of Trump's inauguration

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Immigration lawyers in Tucson are seeing a spike in calls ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.
 
Immigration attorney Patricia Mejia said the call volume into her office has doubled. A majority of the people she represents are undocumented immigrants.
 
“I think people are reacting to fear and they want to make sure they’re protected so they’re trying to get an application filed by January 20 so they can hopefully be grandfathered under Obama’s immigration priorities,” Mejia said.
 
Right now, she’s working with a married couple. The husband is undocumented. The wife is a legal U.S. citizen who just had their baby three months ago. They’ve been married for two years and are seeing Mejia to help the husband gets his green card.
 
“Because of everything that’s going on with the new president, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said the wife. “Everybody is scared.”
 
She told Tucson News Now she’s worried her family could be ripped apart if Trump changes green card policies, causing her husband to not qualify and get deported back to Mexico.
 
Maurice Goldman, an immigration attorney, said his office has been overwhelmed, too.
 
“The people we’re most concerned about right now are ones that have already been in deportation proceedings and may have had their case closed by the Obama administration and now there’s the possibility their deportation case could be reopened,” Goldman said.
 
“We’ve had a lot of people breaking down. I have a box of tissues on my desk. It’s really tough. The work we do really does end up being a lot of therapy at times and telling people everything will be OK and that we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

