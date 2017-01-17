Tucson bicyclist injured in BB gun attack

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Jodecy Winzer was riding in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmont Road on Saturday, Jan. 14, when someone in a car pulled up next to him and started shooting. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A 21-year-old bicyclist says he was shot with a BB while riding on Tucson's east side.

Jodecy Winzer says he was riding to work in the area of East Speedway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, when someone in a car pulled up next to him and started shooting.

“Within seconds, you know, they were both were firing shots at me,” Winzer said.

Winzer only remembers it was a man and woman in the front of a white car with a child in the back.

Winzer skipped work and went to the emergency room for treatment.

“I didn’t realize what was dripping from off my face, but it was a lot of blood on my face and I looked down and it was all over my shirt," Winzer said.

Three days later and he still has a BB gun pellet lodged in his chin.

Rider says he was shot with a BB gun while riding his bike in #Tucson. He and his gf hold up blood stained clothes @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/jJpbnohHJp — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 17, 2017

Cyclist says he was shot at w a BB gun while riding to work. A pellet still in his chin. @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/YzBjDcmRyL — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 17, 2017

Winzer has been riding his bike for a while, but he never expected anything like this to happen to him.

“I’ve only dealt with people, you know kind of being rude when it comes to traffic stuff. Not gun violence. That has never been an issue for me. Stuff like that just kind of makes you not want to ride a bike; makes you feel like you can be a target, you know? It could be a real gun next time. I mean that could be my life,” he said.

Now he’s asking for the public’s help. If you saw the shooting or have any information, call police or 88-CRIME.

Winzer says he’s afraid for the entire community.

“If they have done it once, you know they will do it again. I’d rather someone not go through this as well," he said. "This road doesn’t even seem like one you do anything like that on, but its apparently not as safe as people think it is.”

The KOLD News Crime Team is in contact with police. They are working to find out more information on the case and if there are any others. As soon as an update comes KOLD News will air it.

