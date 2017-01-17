Midtown house fire displaces family of 6 - Tucson News Now

Midtown house fire displaces family of 6

By John Ames, Digital Content Executive Producer
No injuries were reported in this fire in the 2800 block of North Tyndall Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) No injuries were reported in this fire in the 2800 block of North Tyndall Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A family of six was displaced by a fire that damaged their midtown home early on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

According to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 2800 block of North Tyndall Avenue, near North First Avenue and East Glenn Street, shortly before 1:30 a.m.

Multiple calls were made to 911 to report the fire, including one from the homeowner, who said everyone was out of the house and safe.

No injuries were reported.

The house was to be condemned because of the damage. Red Cross is assisting the family, which consist of three adults and three teens.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. An estimate of the damages has not yet been determined.

