Midtown house fire displaces family of 6

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the accident happened near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.
A Tucson woman has been working to rid her home of a massive swarm of bees for the past three days.
The United States Postal Service just launched a new program to keep people safe from mail thieves.
The woman may have been helping push a stalled vehicle when she was hit by another car.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
