Helping you keep your resolutions with Hacienda Del Sol

Fox 11 Daybreak is helping you stay on top of your New Year's resolutions of staying fit and healthy. Executive Chef, Bruce Yim, with Hacienda Del Sol stops by with a good for you recipe.

Quinoa Salad:

2 cups Quinoa

1/4 cup salted roasted Blanched Almond Slivers

1 cup diced roasted Butternut squash

1/4 cup salted roasted Pepita Seeds

4 oz Arugula

3 oz Goat Cheese

2 ea Granny Smith, fine julienne cut right before serving salad to prevent oxidation

Directions:

Cook Quinoa in boiling salted water. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss Blanched Almond and pepita seeds in a bowl with 2 T of olive oil and salt to taste. Roast the nuts for 7-10 minutes, until slightly brown. Peel, seed and dice the Butternut squash into 3/8 in. Toss with olive oil and salt. Place in the oven for about 15 minutes or until the squash is firm but cooked. Set aside to cool In a bowl, mix quinoa, nuts, squash and arugula with the vinaigrette. Oiled salted Almond, diced roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, salted oiled roasted Pepita Seeds, Arugula, Goat Cheese, mixed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Apples-very important- has to be julienned with a Japanese mandolin to order. The freshness and flavor of fresh apples add a lot to this dish.

Red Wine Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup Red wine Vinegar

1 1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 clove garlic

1 t salt

1 T Dijon Mustard

Add vinegar, salt, mustard and garlic in a blender and blend. Add oil and blend.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.