Helping you keep your resolutions with Hacienda Del Sol - Tucson News Now

Helping you keep your resolutions with Hacienda Del Sol

Helping you keep your resolutions with Hacienda Del Sol

Quinoa Salad. (Source: Tucson News Now) Quinoa Salad. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Fox 11 Daybreak is helping you stay on top of your New Year's resolutions of staying fit and healthy. Executive Chef, Bruce Yim, with Hacienda Del Sol stops by with a good for you recipe.

Quinoa Salad:

  • 2 cups             Quinoa
  • 1/4 cup            salted roasted Blanched Almond Slivers
  • 1 cup               diced roasted Butternut squash
  • 1/4 cup            salted roasted Pepita Seeds
  • 4 oz                 Arugula
  • 3 oz                 Goat Cheese
  • 2 ea                 Granny Smith, fine julienne cut right before serving salad to prevent oxidation

Directions: 

  1. Cook Quinoa in boiling salted water.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.  
  3. Toss Blanched Almond and pepita seeds in a bowl with 2 T of olive oil and salt to taste.  
  4. Roast the nuts for  7-10 minutes, until slightly brown.
  5. Peel, seed and dice the  Butternut squash into 3/8 in. 
  6. Toss with olive oil and salt.  
  7. Place in the oven for about 15 minutes or until the squash is firm but cooked. 
  8. Set aside to cool
  9. In a bowl, mix quinoa, nuts, squash and arugula with the vinaigrette. 
  10. Oiled salted Almond, diced roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, salted oiled roasted Pepita Seeds, Arugula, Goat Cheese, mixed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Apples-very important- has to be julienned with a Japanese mandolin to order.  The freshness and flavor of fresh apples add a lot to this dish.

Red Wine Vinaigrette:

  • 1/2 cup            Red wine Vinegar
  • 1 1/4 cup         Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 1 clove            garlic
  • 1 t                   salt
  • 1 T                  Dijon Mustard

Add vinegar, salt, mustard and garlic in a blender and blend.  Add oil and blend.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

Powered by Frankly