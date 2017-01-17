Hifalutin: Texas BLT

Ernesto Guzman the executive chef at Hifalutin joined us to make a Texas BLT in this week's "What's for Lunch" segment. The dish is back by popular demand and it has some new additions.

Ingredients:

Texas size toasted bread

A layer of chipotle mayo

Brisket

Bacon

Fresh lettuce and tomato

Smoke beef brisket for 8 hours. Then thinly slice.

Hifalutin is located at 6780 N. Oracle Rd.

