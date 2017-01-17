Hifalutin: Texas BLT - Tucson News Now

Hifalutin: Texas BLT

Hifalutin: Texas BLT

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Ernesto Guzman the executive chef at Hifalutin joined us to make a Texas BLT in this week's "What's for Lunch" segment.  The dish is back by popular demand and it has some new additions.

Ingredients:

  • Texas size toasted bread
  • A layer of chipotle mayo
  • Brisket
  • Bacon
  • Fresh lettuce and tomato
  • Smoke beef brisket for 8 hours. Then thinly slice.

Hifalutin is located at 6780 N. Oracle Rd.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Mississippi high schooler's prom outfit goes viral

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:09:04 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

    She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.

Powered by Frankly