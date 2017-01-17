Reid Park Zoo announces deaths of jaguar, gibbon

A Tucson woman has been working to rid her home of a massive colony of bees for the past three days.
Live TV is a beautiful thing. We have little control over what's happening and we've all had our fair share of uninvited guests -- both human and insect alike.
The forum will be held tonight at Temple Emanu-El, located at 225 N. Country Club Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Tucson Hebrew Academy fourth grader's essay about her struggles with a potentially life-threatening chronic condition is catching the national spotlight.
Anna Howe, a fourth grader at Tucson Hebrew Academy, is the co-grand prize winner of the Major League Baseball and Scholastic 2017 Breaking Barriers: In Sports, In Life essay contest. Read her essay here.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A good Samaritan saw the toddler on the side of the road at night and stopped to help him.
The driver said he's lucky to be alive after being dragged for four miles.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.
