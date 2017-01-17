Reid Park Zoo announces deaths of jaguar, gibbon

Tucson's Reid Park Zoo on Tuesday, Jan. 17, announced the passing of two animals last week.

According to a news release, 20-year-old jaguar, Nikita, had to be euthanized on Jan. 12 because of age-related health issues. Lily, an 18-year-old white-handed gibbon, died on Jan. 14.

“Euthanasia is always a difficult decision to make and we have to make the decision based on declining quality of life, when we can no longer overcome the issues our elderly animals are having,” Dr. Alexis Moreno, Zoo Veterinarian, said in the release.

Nikita was one of the oldest jaguars in the United States, according to the zoo. Median life expectancy is 12 to 15 years.

Moreno described in a YouTube video in December the extraordinary efforts the zoo's veterinary staff was undertaking in treating Nikita.

Lily the gibbon began showing signs of illness soon after she and her parents were moved into a new habitat on Dec. 22, but officials did not say what caused her illness.

“Our staff noticed a decrease in food consumption and lethargic activity in Lily. She was transferred to her original habitat in hopes that returning to her former home would improve her food intake and behavior,” Zoo Administrator Jason Jacobs said in the release. “After several days in her former habitat with little improvement, she was relocated to the zoo’s current health center for more intensive, hands-on care.”

Lily's 47-year-old mother is under veterinary care in the zoo's health center. Lily's 43-year-old father has been returned to the original gibbon habitat.

In December, Jacobs gave a behind-the-scenes look at the new gibbon habitat in a YouTube video.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.