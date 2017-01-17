Report ranks Tucson high for home 'sale fails'

Anyone buying or selling a home in southern Arizona in the past decade would tell you that Tucson has been a buyer's market.

Real estate agents and Realtors have noticed a shift to a seller's market in the past year or so.

Realtor Damion Alexander with Long Realty estimated he has four buyers for every seller. He considers the market in Tucson to be strong.

But there were more "sale fails" in the Tucson area for the last quarter of 2016 than anywhere else in the country, according to research on Trulia.com.

A sale fail is essentially what local agents and Realtors know as DFTs, or Deal Fell Through. They happen when the sale is all lined up and ready to go but it's never finalized for whatever reason.

It could be because a loan wasn't secured as expected or a possible red flag from the home inspection according to the write-up.

For Ethan Orr, who wanted to sell a house in Marana, it was an issue with the air conditioner. Orr said he had a buyer lined up and agreed to an "as is" contract. The buyer balked over improvements to the home and backed out of the deal.

"It's not just going back to square one," said Orr. "It's losing all the perspective buyers and it's also having to pay for a house while it's vacant."

Nationally, these situations have happened more frequently from 1.4 percent of all listings at the end of 2014 to 4.3 percent of listings at the end of 2016.

The data shows that percentage is nearly 14 percent of listings in the last three months of 2016. For the year overall, Tucson ranked second in 2016 with 10.8 percent sale fails.

Alexander, who sold Orr's home after the DFT, said the current contract used by the Arizona Association of Realtors favors buyers. He said the wording of a "reasonable" issue for backing out of a contract is just too vague.

"I think that, more than anything, is the reason we have such a high level of DFTs," said Alexander.

He said he hopes the number of DFTs will drop a bit because of a new paperwork that will be used starting in February. Orr said anyone selling a house should understand consequences like these until something is changed. He said it's the cost of doing business and it shouldn't be.

"If I signed up for a gym or a cell phone service I couldn't, a few weeks later, say I'm not going to pay for that," he said. "If you make an agreement, you should keep the agreement."

Pam Ruggeroli, 2017 president of the Tucson Association of Realtors, said Tuesday that the info from Trulia is discouraging. She said she's not sure how the statistic is tracked because TAR doesn't pay attention to it.

She said TAR is focused on home sales and what's current, so a statistic like 'sale fails' is not a good indicator of the local market.

