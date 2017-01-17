Report ranks Tucson high for home 'sale fails'

Following the defeat of the Marijuana Legalization effort last year, Proposition 205 which would have legalized recreational cannabis, the issue will likely be back before the voters again in 2018.
It's a new type of going green. University of Arizona researchers are studying green light therapy to treat chronic pain and attack the opioid epidemic.
The NFL has released the Arizona Cardinals' 2017 schedule.
A Tucson woman has been working to rid her home of a massive colony of bees for the past three days.
Live TV is a beautiful thing. We have little control over what's happening and we've all had our fair share of uninvited guests -- both human and insect alike.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
