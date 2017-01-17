Elvira Elementary School Eagles soar with new leadership program

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Tye Humphreys was killed when the ATV he was driving hit a dip in a wash and went airborne. His passenger, and close friend Randy Bernard, was thrown out, but Humphreys was pinned underneath and died.
The forum will be held tonight at Temple Emanu-El, located at 225 N. Country Club Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Residents living in or near Sierra Vista may notice smoke in the air on Friday morning, but not to worry it's a prescribed burn conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
The City of Tucson city council passed a street racing ordinance Wednesday night. Taking part in street racing in any way is now a class one misdemeanor and the vehicle will be impounded.
Following the defeat of the Marijuana Legalization effort last year, Proposition 205 which would have legalized recreational cannabis, the issue will likely be back before the voters again in 2018.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
