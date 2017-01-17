Elvira Elementary School Eagles soar with new leadership program

Elvira Elementary School Students are following the leader on the playground.

Those leaders are their classmates who have had special training in how to be leaders and role models at recess.

They lead new and exciting games, like Alaskan Kickball, that are popular with their classmates, bringing students off the sidelines to participate.

"At first I didn't like it because it was new, but after a while, I got used to it and started liking it," said fifth-grader Marcos Vega.

Elvira Elementary School Principal Andy Townsend says that's just a bonus that came along when he was looking for a way to grow his student council's leadership skills.

"The cooperation, the working together, the communication when you're learning new games, the organizational skills are really fun to watch," Townsend said.

Student leader Nick Ponds likes sharing his skills.

"I want to make other Eagles, like younger Eagles that can't be in student council yet, make them want to build up to be in student council so they can do good things when I'm not here," Nick said.

Fifth-grader Ximena de la Fuente is having more fun on the playground than ever.

"They're really kind and really nice so it's really fun for them to come up with new games and so we can play with them," she said of the student leaders.

Call it a home run, a touchdown, whatever you like, Elvira Eagles are scoring big in everything from sportsmanship to leadership.



"I like motivation. So I always motivate these kids to do better like help each other and stuff," said student leader Anissa Medina.

Marcos, the student who had doubts at first, is now a soaring with the rest of the Eagles.

"I'm having fun at recess and learning how to be more helpful," he said.

For now, the program is for fourth, fifth and sixth grades at the school that is in the Sunnyside Unified School District.

Principal Townsend said he wants to expand the program to the younger students at the school that goes from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Pima County Health Department staff have trained students from 27 schools. The department said the program is open to all Pima County school Districts.

It's through the Coordinated School Health Program at 520-724-7952.

