Tuesday's Tail: Meet Morris

“We’re so grateful that Petco Foundation is investing in Pima County’s pets,” Karen Hollish, director of development and marketing, said in a recent release. “These critically needed items will help our team save lives now and in our new shelter for years to come.”
Joe, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, loves other dogs, so you can bring your current pup down to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for a meet and greet.
Sammy is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is a social butterfly.
National Pet Day was Tuesday, April 11.
Bob Marley is quite the love bug looking for lots of attention.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
