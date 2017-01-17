Tuesday's Tail: Meet Morris - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Meet Morris

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Morris (Source: Tucson News Now) Morris (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This adorable 1-year-old pitbull mix is Morris. He's been at the Pima Animal Care Center since October.  

Morris (A578378) was brought in to PACC as a stray with a fractured leg. In order to alleviate the pain, veterinarians removed his right hind leg, but that has not slowed this pup down!  He's a brisk walker with tons of energy.  He's never met a stranger and loves to play with his toys.  

He is gentle with food and treats and is reported to be good with kids, men, and women.  

Due to the length of Morris' stay at PACC his adoption fee has been waived, his new family will only have to pay the $17 licensing fee.  

Stop by PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road and see if Morris is the right pup for your family. 

Free bath and brush from Wags My Tail to whoever adopts our Tuesday's Tail. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • PACC receives grant from Petco Foundation

    PACC receives grant from Petco Foundation

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 8:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 00:19:05 GMT

    “We’re so grateful that Petco Foundation is investing in Pima County’s pets,” Karen Hollish, director of development and marketing, said in a recent release. “These critically needed items will help our team save lives now and in our new shelter for years to come.” 

    “We’re so grateful that Petco Foundation is investing in Pima County’s pets,” Karen Hollish, director of development and marketing, said in a recent release. “These critically needed items will help our team save lives now and in our new shelter for years to come.” 

  • Pet Pals: Meet Joe!

    Pet Pals: Meet Joe!

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-04-19 17:21:17 GMT
    Joe (Source: Tucson News Now)Joe (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Joe, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, loves other dogs, so you can bring your current pup down to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for a meet and greet.

    Joe, a 5-year-old Labrador mix, loves other dogs, so you can bring your current pup down to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for a meet and greet.

  • Tuesday's Tail: Meet Sammy

    Tuesday's Tail: Meet Sammy

    Tuesday, April 18 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-04-18 19:22:14 GMT
    Sammy (Source: KOLD News 13)Sammy (Source: KOLD News 13)

    Sammy is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is a social butterfly.

    Sammy is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix who is a social butterfly.

    •   
Powered by Frankly