Tuesday's Tail: Meet Morris

This adorable 1-year-old pitbull mix is Morris. He's been at the Pima Animal Care Center since October.

Morris (A578378) was brought in to PACC as a stray with a fractured leg. In order to alleviate the pain, veterinarians removed his right hind leg, but that has not slowed this pup down! He's a brisk walker with tons of energy. He's never met a stranger and loves to play with his toys.

He is gentle with food and treats and is reported to be good with kids, men, and women.

Our Tuesday's Tail has lots of energy! Meet Morris in a few minutes at noon #doggie #pup pic.twitter.com/y5NlKcfimF — Lydia (@Lydia_TNN) January 17, 2017

Due to the length of Morris' stay at PACC his adoption fee has been waived, his new family will only have to pay the $17 licensing fee.

Stop by PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Road and see if Morris is the right pup for your family.

Free bath and brush from Wags My Tail to whoever adopts our Tuesday's Tail.

