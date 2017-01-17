Horse racing to remain at Rillito Park

The NFL has released the Arizona Cardinals' 2017 schedule.
The NFL has released the Arizona Cardinals' 2017 schedule.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two...
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.
The Tucson Hebrew Academy fourth grader's essay about her struggles with a potentially life-threatening chronic condition is catching the national spotlight.
The Tucson Hebrew Academy fourth grader's essay about her struggles with a potentially life-threatening chronic condition is catching the national spotlight.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.