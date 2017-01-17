Horse racing to remain at Rillito Park

The vote to extend the lease for horse racing at Rillito Park by the Pima County Board of Supervisors was unanimous, 5-0.



The lease runs through 2021 and likely insures horse racing remains at Rillito Park for years to come. With the extended lease, comes a $1 million gr ant/gift which will be used for renovations.

"Well, a coat of paint first of all," said Jaye Wells, a member of the Rillito Parks Foundation.



It's the same County Board of Supervisors which in 2006 voted to tear down the storied grandstand and move horse racing to the Pima County Fairgrounds. In its place, the county was planning to build an 18 field, multi-million dollar soccer complex to hold national and regional tournaments.



Then the "Great Recession" upended those plans.



"The money did not materialize and it's still not around today," said District 5 Supervisor Richard Elías. "So I truly believe that Rillito needs to continue as a multi-use facility."



When the battle for control of the park began nearly 15 years ago, there were two soccer fields and a run down, dilapidated track and stables. Now those old stables are gone and the park has 11 fields.



On any given night, the fields will have not just youth soccer but lacrosse, rugby, and football teams vying for space.



Youth soccer never gave up its attempt to turn the park into a home for soccer, tearing down the grandstand and building up to 18 fields. But with the board's decision, that dream likely dissipated.



"I understand the economics here," youth soccer president Ted Schmidt told the board. "We're not asking you destroy horse racing."



As the inevitable set in, soccer proponents asked for upgrades, lights in the parking lots, netting and more fields to play on elsewhere.



"What I'm looking for is not that expensive in the overall scheme of things," Schmidt said. "Give us something to help us all be a multi-use facility and make the best use of Rillito Park.

For the foundation, it feels it can generate enough income to make the county happy, as well as the soccer community.



"We don't believe the taxpayers should be paying for horse racing or subsidizing soccer if there is a revenue stream that is properly focused," Wells said.



That revenue stream is horse racing.

