Local hero to get memorial statue

Leaders with the Chris Moon Memorial Project officially announced to the Tucson Unified School District governing board they have enough funds to move forward with a memorial.

"For us as a family, we are so honored, it's every parent's wish and dream to see your child be successful," said Marsha Moon, Chris' mother. "Not because of his home run hits, it's not because of the athlete that he is, what they're trying to portray out of it is his character, his attitude, and nowadays we need that."



Moon, a superstar multi-sport athlete who graduated from Tucson High Magnet School in 2007 gave up college and professional baseball opportunities to join the U.S. Army.

Moon was injured in combat while serving overseas in 2010. An IED detonated under him. He died from his injuries on July 13, 2010.

The funds raised will pay for a life-sized bronze statue of him in a baseball uniform and a bust that will be installed at Cherry field on Kino Parkway south of Broadway.

The statue will be dedicated March 27, the day before the Chris Moon Memorial Baseball Tournament.

The memorial will honor Moon's service as well as other Tucson High Magnet School graduates who died in the line of duty on the battlefield.

