Local hero to get memorial statue

The NFL has released the Arizona Cardinals' 2017 schedule.
The Pima County Fair is more than just rides, games, and food for hundreds of 4H kids. For them it's about showcasing a year of hard work.
The forum will be held tonight at Temple Emanu-El, located at 225 N. Country Club Road, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Tye Humphreys was killed when the ATV he was driving hit a dip in a wash and went airborne. His passenger, and close friend Randy Bernard, was thrown out, but Humphreys was pinned underneath and died.
Residents living in or near Sierra Vista may notice smoke in the air on Friday morning, but not to worry it's a prescribed burn conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
