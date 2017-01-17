Is your business protected against ID theft?

Identity theft is not just something that can happen to a person, criminals are also targeting businesses.



Think about it for a second. A business usually has a pretty big bank account and credit card limits are higher.

According to Tucson police, that is why these folks look to get their hands on bank account numbers, credit card information and other sensitive information.

There’s a number of schemes that these thieves will try. From writing checks off of the business account to phishing scams that give them access to sensitive information.

On Tuesday, the Better Business Bureau of Southern Arizona teamed up with the Tucson Police Department to help local businesses. Both have a goal of making sure that businesses in the area don’t becomes victims of ID theft.



Here’s a few things you need to know, to protect your business:

Have a plan.

Monitor business accounts.

Ensure computers are secure.

Safeguard your company’s sensitive information.

To get more information on how you can protect your business, here’s a link to the National Association of Secretaries of State.

