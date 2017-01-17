Roadkill hosts: "Let's do it again"

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - It was a good time... and hopefully for a long time. RoadKill hosts David Frieburger and Mike Finnegan brought their "car carnival" themed tv series to Tucson for an interactive event with Tucsonans Saturday for the first time.

The dragster fanatics made it clear that they were pleased with the turnout at the Tucson Dragway and want to parley this into an annual get together.

The Roadkill series is now on season 7 and has produced over 65 episodes. They're trying to expand the brand to a potential part time tour visiting cities across the US.

