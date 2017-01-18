City, county tackling pothole problems

Seven victims had procedures done by Gustavo Nunez between 2012 and 2014. Three had to be hospitalized and one had life-threatening injuries.
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the winning messages in its popular safety message contest.
It's a new type of going green. University of Arizona researchers are studying green-light therapy to treat chronic pain and attack the opioid epidemic.
The driver died in the crash and the passenger was injured.
40 vendors will be on the Biosphere 2 lawn with demonstrations of their latest in green, eco-friendly technology.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.
Bebe plans to close the stores by May 2017.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
