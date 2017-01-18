City, county tackling pothole problems

It's one of the top complaints we hear from viewers, potholes.

They are annoying to drivers and sometimes even damage your car.

Last year, KOLD News 13 uncovered the city and county's plans to fix roads.

Because of our story, Pima County officials formed a group focused only on filling potholes. The new “Super Crew” has grown since 2016 and now has seven full-time employees and the crew works seven days a week.

To report a #pothole in the city call (520) 791-3154. Call (520) 724-2639 if you're in the county. SHARE this @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/yXb7dZX1jf — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 18, 2017

The group filled 190,000 potholes in 2016. This year, the county has six road repaving projects in the works -- 1st Avenue from River to Ina, North Thornydale Road from Rudolph to Daphne, North La Cholla Boulevard from River to Magee, East Hawser Street from Oracle to Twin Lakes, Nogales Highway at Los Reales and West Avra Valley Road from Interstate 10 to Airline.

The City of Tucson’s Rapid Response Team is also hard at work.

They have a crew of three focused on filling potholes five days a week.

In 2016, they filled over 10,000 of them.

To report a pothole in the city call 520-791-3154, email complaints to TDOTSR@tucsonaz.gov or go HERE.

To report a pothole in Pima County, call 520-724-2639.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.