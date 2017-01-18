Keeping Tucson and Pima County free of graffiti

Graffiti marks part of a mural that has faced Sixth Street for 20 years. (Source: 4th Ave Merchants Assoc.)

Tucson and Pima County leaders are still working to keep the area free from graffiti.



City leaders said they are having some success because residents are letting them know about graffiti they see in their neighborhood.



Just some of the #graffiti Pima County will remove today. In Dec they removed half a football field worth of it. See it, report it #Tucson pic.twitter.com/uMX3FPOD5M — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 18, 2017

They received 337 graffiti reports in 2015, but that number decreased last year. In 2016, they received only 261.



Crews work to remove graffiti within 72 hours of a complaint and the city budgets $760,000 per year for graffiti abatement.



Pima County has a smaller budget for graffiti removal with only $120,000.



County leaders said they average one call a day for cleanup.

Graffiti abatement crews said the artist murals around town are helping the fight against graffiti.

If you see graffiti in your neighborhood, you can do something about it.

In Tucson, call 520-792-2489 or go HERE.

In Pima County, call 520-792-8224 or go HERE.



