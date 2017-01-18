Keeping Tucson and Pima County free of graffiti

The Pima County Fair is more than just rides, games, and food for hundreds of 4-H kids. For them it's about showcasing a year of hard work.
The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Tye Humphreys was killed when the ATV he was driving hit a dip in a wash and went airborne. His passenger, and close friend Randy Bernard, was thrown from the vehicle, but Humphreys was pinned underneath and died.
Residents living in or near Sierra Vista may notice smoke in the air on Friday morning from a prescribed burn conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
There are at least three initiatives gathering signatures now with more likely to come.
It's a new type of going green. University of Arizona researchers are studying green-light therapy to treat chronic pain and attack the opioid epidemic.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
