Pet Pals: Poe!

This week's Pet Pal is "Poe!"

She's a one-year-old Lab mix who needs a forever family.

Poe has lots of energy, so this sweet girl would thrive with other dogs.

If you'd like to take her home, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.

HSSA is also teaming up with the University of Arizona Wildcats Hockey Team for the second annual "Pucks for Paws" this weekend.

For more information visit https://hssaz.org/.

