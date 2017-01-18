Award-winning acting coach helping Tucson kids turn Hollywood dreams into reality

The voice from Toy Story's Andy is one of the many success stories for Judy Berlin, an award winning acting coach and casting director.

On Fox 11 Daybreak, Judy is helping parents if they think their child has what it takes to be a star. She is giving parents a chance to come out and meet her this weekend.

Free Open House to meet Judy Berlin, Founder/Director of Kids on Camera TV/Film Acting School on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the

Jewish Community Center - 3800 E. River Road, Tucson

520-299-3000

www.kids-on-camera.com

info@kids-on-camera.com

