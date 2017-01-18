Arizona releases 2017 football schedule

The University of Arizona on Wednesday released its 2017 football schedule.

The Wildcats' slate includes six home games with homecoming set for Oct. 28 against Washington State.

Arizona, which went 3-9 last season, will open the season Sept. 2 with a home game against Northern Arizona. The Duel in the Desert is scheduled for Nov. 25 in Tempe.

National signing day is less than two weeks away and the Wildcats' first spring practice is Feb. 18.

Arizona Wildcats 2017 Football Schedule

* -- Pac-12 game

Saturday, Sept. 2: Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Saturday, Sept. 9: Arizona vs. Houston

Saturday, Sept. 16: Arizona at Texas-El Paso

Friday, Sept. 22: *Arizona vs. Utah

Saturday, Oct. 7: *Arizona at Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 14: *Arizona vs. UCLA

Saturday, Oct. 21: *at California

Saturday, Oct. 28: *Arizona vs. Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 4: *Arizona at USC

Saturday, Nov. 11: *Arizona vs. Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 18: *Arizona at Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 25: *Arizona at Arizona State

