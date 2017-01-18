Arizona releases 2017 football schedule

Despite home runs from Alfonso Rivas and Cal Stevenson, Arizona fell at home Thursday to Utah 12-5.
Third-ranked Arizona (43-3, 13-2 Pac-12) and sixth-ranked Oregon (37-4, 10-4 Pac-12) face off in a highly-anticipated top-10 matchup.
ESPN is reporting that junior Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, has committed to the University of Arizona.
The Utes pulled the plug on UA's power source and while scrapping out more hits than anyone else against the Cats pitching staff.
No. 14 Utah won their weekend series with the Wildcats leaving UA with some questions to answer.
Lorenzo Romar said he didn't want to sit and Arizona was the perfect place for him to stand.
The Sabercats dominated the Lions 10-0 to wrap up the South region championship.
