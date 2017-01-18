Banner-UMC celebrates tower construction milestone

Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson observed a signature milestone in the construction of its new tower.



Hospital staff and the construction contractor, Sundt-DPR, celebrated a key construction phase with a "topping off" ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 18.



Construction workers hoisted the upper-most beam of the future medical tower and placed it at the very top.



Wednesday's ceremony brought hospital staff and leaders from Banner-UMC and the construction crew together to celebrate the tower's progress.



Currently only a metal skeleton of what it is to become, the 670,000 square-feet tower is nine stories tall.



It will be home to 204 patient rooms on Floors 5 through 9, according to Banner-UMC.



Woman and Infant Services will be on the fifth floor and surgical and ICU beds will be on Floors 6 through 8.



The tower will also feature a cafeteria and areas for diagnostic imaging, diagnostic cardiology, cardiac cath labs and interventional radiology.



The scheduled opening date is on April 2019.

