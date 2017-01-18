Banner-UMC celebrates tower construction milestone - Tucson News Now

Banner-UMC celebrates tower construction milestone

By Christine Pae, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Metal skeleton of the Banner-UMC tower. (Source: Tucson News Now) Metal skeleton of the Banner-UMC tower. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Signed beam to go into the new tower. (Source: Tucson News Now) Signed beam to go into the new tower. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson observed a signature milestone in the construction of its new tower.
 
Hospital staff and the construction contractor, Sundt-DPR, celebrated a key construction phase with a "topping off" ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
 
Construction workers hoisted the upper-most beam of the future medical tower and placed it at the very top.
 
Wednesday's ceremony brought hospital staff and leaders from Banner-UMC and the construction crew together to celebrate the tower's progress.

Currently only a metal skeleton of what it is to become, the 670,000 square-feet tower is nine stories tall.

It will be home to 204  patient rooms on Floors 5 through 9, according to Banner-UMC.
 
Woman and Infant Services will be on the fifth floor and surgical and ICU beds will be on Floors 6 through 8.

The tower will also feature a cafeteria and areas for diagnostic imaging, diagnostic cardiology, cardiac cath labs and interventional radiology.
 
The scheduled opening date is on April 2019.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

