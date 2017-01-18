WATCH: Video of slap-fighting jackrabbits goes viral

A 16-second video of slap-fighting rabbits seems to be just thing internet needed right now.

The video, shot at Catalina State Park in Arizona, was posted to Facebook on Friday and quickly went viral.

Jessica Windes' footage of two jackrabbits battling it out on the side of the road already has more than 13 million views, 238,000 shares and 32,000 comments.

