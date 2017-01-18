WATCH: Video of slap-fighting jackrabbits goes viral

The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
This new conviction comes after Beverly was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under fifteen and two counts of child molestation in 2000, within a year of the original charges he fled to Mexico where he remained for 15 years.
With approval in the state government, HB 2436 would have given state funding for the memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting that targeted former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.
Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.
