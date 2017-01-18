Authorities: Old man approached child at Oro Valley bus stop - Tucson News Now

Authorities: Old man approached child at Oro Valley bus stop

By Tucson News Now Staff
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly approached a child at a bus stop in Oro Valley.

The Oro Valley Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday morning near West Glover Road and Verch Way.

"The driver of the vehicle sat at the bus stop area for a few minutes, rolled down his window and twice told the child to walk to his vehicle," the OVPD said in a news release.

The man has been described as a white male with gray hair, mustache and glasses. He was seen driving a black, possibly two-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or 520-229-4900.

The OVPD said parents should remind their children to: never approach strangers sitting in a car, never get into a car with a stranger and always tell an adult if a stranger tries to approaches them.

