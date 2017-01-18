Authorities: Old man approached child at Oro Valley bus stop

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.
This new conviction comes after Beverly was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under fifteen and two counts of child molestation in 2000, within a year of the original charges he fled to Mexico where he remained for 15 years.
Glendale police say 25-year-old Brandon Pequeno died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.
Seven victims had procedures done by Gustavo Nunez between 2012 and 2014. Three had to be hospitalized and one had life-threatening injuries.
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.
