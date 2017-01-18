Skydiver treated for injuries after apparent mid-air collision - Tucson News Now

breaking

Skydiver treated for injuries after apparent mid-air collision

By Tucson News Now Staff
Caution tape marks the area of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigation. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Caution tape marks the area of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigation. (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
ELOY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A skydiver was injured after an apparent mid-air collision with another near Eloy, AZ, on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, the second skydiver was unhurt.

The injured skydiver was flown to a hospital for treatment after the mid-morning collision. No further details of his condition was immediately available.

The injured skydiver was apparently knocked unconscious, and his chute automatically deployed when he reached the emergency deployment altitude. He was unable to control the chute and had a hard landing.

