Volunteers needed to count homeless in Pima County

The annual count of the homeless who live in Pima County will take place on the morning of Jan. 25. The county is asking for volunteers to help with the count.

This is an important activity because the count helps determine the amount of money the county gets from the federal government to help the homeless.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires cities to do these counts.

Pima County and Tucson have been active in trying to reduce the number of homeless, specifically homeless veterans. According to the 2016 count, there are 1,765 people in the county who are considered homeless.

If you want to volunteer, click here.

