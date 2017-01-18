Church damaged in monsoon celebrates repairs, reopening

High winds and heavy rain caused damage in the church. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A midtown church heavily damaged during last year's monsoon will celebrate its grand reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Just over six months ago, heavy winds from the storm broke windows and ripped up part of Covenant Generations Church's roof near Tucson Boulevard just north of Grant Road.

Rain poured into the main sanctuary, ruining the sound system and causing thousands of dollars' worth of water damage.

This forced the congregation to worship under a tent and at a smaller adjacent building.

In October 2016 the church hosted the Harvest Festival to raise funds to pay for items insurance won't cover.

Now that the main sanctuary is repaired, members are ready to celebrate in conjunction with Generations Church's 14th anniversary Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

