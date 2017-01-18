Two people injured in crash on Hughes Access Road

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A man and a woman were injured in a crash that occurred on Hughes Access Road, south of Tucson around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Tucson Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Pete Dugan a woman was driving on Hughes Access Road when she lost control of her vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency. The woman hit a barricade and then went off the road into a construction site.

A road repair inspector was hit by the vehicle, according to TPD officials, after it left the main road.

The man has serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he has been transported to the hospital for treatment, while the woman has non-life threatening injuries and was transported as a precaution.

Hughes Access Road is down to one lane, which will be used for both east and west bound travel. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

