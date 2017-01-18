Signs showcase Sierra Vista as gateway to Arizona Trail

Newly installed signs share Sierra Vista’s status as a gateway to the Arizona Trail, inspiring residents and visitors alike to explore this key outdoor recreation asset that begins at the international border with Mexico and meanders over 800 miles north to Utah.

The City recently installed signs at each end of Buffalo Soldier Trail, completing a project initially spurred by Bernie Stalmann, a local resident who is a longtime member of the Arizona Trail Association board of directors. Sierra Vista is the fifth of 33 gateway communities in the state to install these signs provided by the Arizona Trail Association.

“The Arizona Trail Gateway Community Program helps cities and towns like Sierra Vista to harness the potential of Arizona’s thriving ecotourism and outdoor recreation industries,” says Matthew Nelson, executive director of the Arizona Trail Association. “Arizona’s natural resources are unparalleled and much of what our state has to offer is still relatively unknown.”

The Arizona Trail connects world-renowned attractions like the Grand Canyon with the varied ecosystems, terrains, and communities that make Arizona an extraordinarily beautiful and uncommonly diverse destination to explore from top to bottom.

“Being the nearest gateway community to the southern end of the Arizona Trail, Sierra Vista is an ideal spot for hikers to spend a night or two as they plan their trek,” City of Sierra Vista Marketing and Public Affairs Manager Judy Hector says. “Surrounded by mountains, our community boasts ample amenities and an ideal climate for many forms of outdoor recreation like cycling, mountain biking, horseback riding, and hiking.”

The Arizona Trail Association shares printed materials and online information about the trail’s gateway communities, so hikers can take advantage of nearby gas stations, grocery stores, lodging, and restaurants. It encourages hikers to explore these communities and their surrounding areas to experience the many natural, cultural, and historic treasures the state has to offer.

About the Arizona Trail

The Arizona Trail is one of 11 National Scenic Trails approved by Congress and one of three that have been completed. It stretches about 807 miles and passes by 33 gateway communities in Arizona.

The trail begins in the Coronado National Memorial and climbs into the Huachuca Mountains. Here it heads west to pass by Canelo Hills and Patagonia, before turning north on its long journey to the Utah state line west of Page. To learn more about the trail, go to www.aztrail.org.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.