May events at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Looking for something to do that takes advantage of Arizona's mild winter weather? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.

May events:

Frontier Printing Press – Tuesday, May 16, 10 am – 2 pm

A knowledgeable volunteer demonstrates the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 and answers questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Living History: Woodworking – Friday, May 12, 9 am - Noon

For generations, humans have used and shaped wood for practical and creative projects. See how it was done before power tools by watching and listening to a knowledgeable volunteer using hand tools to form and split wood to make staves for a bucket, and then try it yourself. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Ongoing Special Exhibit: Tubac’s Pioneer Families and the CATASTROPHE of Baca Float No. 3

This ground breaking exhibit tells the story of how local homesteaders lost their lands to real estate speculators and political actions beyond their control. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free

Ongoing Exhibit: Unique 1800’s Ambulance

This exhibit at the Tubac Presidio is a rare original 1800’s period carriage called an ambulance. It has been restored and modified to replicate the ambulance that Phocion R. Way, an engraver from Cincinnati, Ohio, rode on from Mesilla on the Rio Grande River to Tucson in June of 1858. Many other figures in Tubac’s Territorial history arrived here on this type of vehicle because of its comfort and speed. Our ambulance was restored over thirteen months by Hanson Wheel and Wagon in Letcher, South Dakota and is the only known vehicle of its type on display anywhere in the world. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Art Exhibit: The Arizona Cavalcade of History – The Alan B. Davis Gallery is open with 16 paintings by renowned Western artist William Ahrendt, each depicting a significant event in Arizona’s colorful history. The paintings and their historical narratives were featured as a special 16-part “Cavalcade of History” series in Arizona Highways magazine from 1987 through 1990. Arizona Highways remembers this series as “among the magazine's most remembered illustrations.” The giclée reproductions on canvas were donated to the Tubac Historical Society in memory of longtime Tubac resident and businessman Alan B. Davis. The collection is on permanent display at the Tubac Presidio’s Otero Hall. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

