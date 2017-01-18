December events at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Looking for something to do while enjoying the Arizona winter weather? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.

Don’t forget to shop at the Presidio Gift Shop this Holiday Season!

Inside the Visitor Center are fabulous gifts for the holiday season including an extensive collection of children’s toys, historical fiction and non-fiction books, handmade dolls and carvings, nativity scenes, cards and more. If you are shopping on-line at Amazon you can support the Presidio by shopping at smile.amazon.com. Amazon will donate a percentage of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to the Friends of the Tubac Presidio. Go on-line and enter the Presidio code: smile.amazon.com/ch/46-2133238

Walking Tour of Old Tubac, Saturday, December 2, 10 am - Noon

Come explore colorful Old Tubac that even some of the locals don’t know about! Guided by Connie Gessler, you’ll discover fascinating facts about the town’s early adobe buildings and learn about Arizona’s first European settlement. Topics from early Native American inhabitants, Spanish explorers, American pioneers, Apache attacks, kidnappings, and other exciting episodes are discussed. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Allow 2 hours for the tour and wear walking shoes, sunscreen and a hat. $10 fee includes admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 20; reservations requested, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez Artist-in-Residence Concert Series: Arvel Bird - Sunday, December 3, 2 pm Classically trained as a violinist, Arvel Bird's compositions and performances are a confluence of styles informed by his extraordinary love of diversity—from traditional Celtic tunes and bluegrass standards to his original Native American folk and Celtic rock orchestrations. Although based in Nashville, Arvel is permanently on the road, connecting with audiences the old-fashioned way…live! This is where Arvel’s emotionally driven performances thrive, leaving his audiences inspired, transfixed and transformed. Tickets are $20, children 14 and under are free. Seating is limited, so please make your reservations early, 520-398-2252.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations –Tuesdays, December 5 &19; Wednesday, December 6; Thursday, December 14; Time: 11 am – 1 pm

A knowledgeable volunteer demonstrates the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 and answers questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Guided Tour of the Barrio de Tubac Archaeological Site – Thursday, December 7 & Saturday, December 16, 11 am – 1 pm

Special tour by Phil Halpenny and Gwen Griffin of the Spanish colonial archaeological site just south of the Park which preserves the remains of the original Tubac town site, including residence foundations, plaza area, refuse area and partial irrigation ditch. Meet at the Park’s Visitor Center. Tour involves a walk of about 1-1/4 miles. The Archaeological Conservancy protects this site and participants are asked to sign 'An Acknowledgement of Risk Factors' before entering. Wear walking shoes, sunscreen and hat. $10 fee includes admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 15; reservations encouraged, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Presentation: Who Are the Sobaipuri O'odham?: The Sobaipuri Legacy at the San Xavier/Wa:k Community – Saturday, December 9, 2 pm

Much has been learned about the Sobaipuri-O'odham over the last couple of decades and that history differs from commonly held assumptions. Presenters Dr. Deni Seymour, Elder Tony Burrell and Cultural Specialist David Tenario of Wa:k present research that provides new perspectives on where and how they lived, and their relationship to the Hohokam. Special reference will be made to the Sobaipuri of San Xavier del Bac or Wa:k where descendant populations reside. The video, “Who Are the Sobaipuri O’odham?” will be followed by a dialogue with the audience. The talk highlights how the influences of politics and economic interests impact our understanding of the O’odham. This program is sponsored by Arizona Humanities and Old Pueblo Archaeology Center. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free. Please call 520-398-2252 for reservations.

Living History: Spinning, Thursday, December 14, 10 am – Noon

Spinning is one of the oldest surviving crafts in the world. The tradition of weaving traces back to Neolithic times – approximately 12,000 years ago. Watch and learn how fiber and spinning impacted human activity from ancient to modern times. A knowledgeable volunteer will demonstrate how the spinning wheel produces thread from fiber, and you are welcome to experience spinning with a drop spindle. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Revolutionary America-Special Presentation by Jack Lasseter – Saturday, December 16, 2 pm

One of Jack’s favorite subjects, this is the story of the founding of America and what those founding fathers were trying to create here in the New World. The story includes all the famous characters: Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Benedict Arnold, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and John Marshall; and Jack even includes what was going on with the Spanish out here in the Southwest at the time. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. $15 per lecture. A portion of the proceeds supports our education and preservation programs. Please call for reservations and future dates, 520-398-2252.

Southwestern Christmas Concert with Ted Ramirez and Special Guests – Sunday, December 17, 2 pm

Experience the joy of the season with our own Artist-in-Residence Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez in the 1885 Territorial Schoolhouse, sharing the stage with his musical friends: Ellen Murphy Edmondson, Earl Edmondson, and Ismael Barajas. Don't forget to invite visiting friends and neighbors. Tickets $20 adults, free for children 14 and younger. Seating is limited, please call now for reservations, 520-398-2252 .

