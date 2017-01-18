November events at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Looking for something to do outside over the weekend? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.

Ongoing Exhibit: Unique 1800’s Ambulance

This exhibit at the Tubac Presidio is a rare original 1800’s period carriage called an ambulance. It has been restored and modified to replicate the ambulance that Phocion R. Way, an engraver from Cincinnati, Ohio, rode on from Mesilla on the Rio Grande River to Tucson in June of 1858. Many other figures in Tubac’s Territorial history arrived here on this type of vehicle because of its comfort and speed. Our ambulance was restored over thirteen months by Hanson Wheel and Wagon in Letcher, South Dakota and is the only known vehicle of its type on display anywhere in the world. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Art Exhibit: The Arizona Cavalcade of History – The Alan B. Davis Gallery is open with 16 paintings by renowned Western artist William Ahrendt, each depicting a significant event in Arizona’s colorful history. The paintings and their historical narratives were featured as a special 16-part “Cavalcade of History” series in Arizona Highways magazine from 1987 through 1990. Arizona Highways remembers this series as “among the magazine's most remembered illustrations.” The giclée reproductions on canvas were donated to the Tubac Historical Society in memory of longtime Tubac resident and businessman Alan B. Davis. The collection is on permanent display at the Tubac Presidio’s Otero Hall. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Experience Our New Children’s Garden

The children’s garden by the schoolhouse allows children of all ages to play hopscotch, marbles, and jump-rope the old-fashioned way. The wonderful colors of the various flowers will attract you, along with butterflies and hummingbirds. Come be as sunny as the sunflowers and delight in some summer fun. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

November events: Note: Please call ahead for reservations for all programs (520) 398–2252.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations – Thursdays, November 16, and 30; Tuesday, November 7; Wednesdays, November 8 & 15; Time: 11 am – 1 pm

A docent will demonstrate the Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper, The Weekly Arizonian in 1859. The docent will answer questions about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. You will get to set type and print small samples to take with you. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Special Exhibit: When Bronc Busters Wore Lipstick

A glimpse into the skilled, showy, and high-risk lives of cowgirls of the early 1900s is highlighted in a new exhibit opening at the Presidio. The display includes rare items from Western enthusiast and preservationist Cheri Raftery, who calls her collection “very personal”. Authentic cowgirl dress, historic photos and original artwork of them riding in rodeos and exhibitions put the cowgirls in context. The exhibit runs through the summer of 2018. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Guided Tour of the Barrio de Tubac Archaeological Site – Saturday, November 25, 10 am - noon

This special tour by docents Phil Halpenny and Gwen Griffin explores the Spanish colonial archaeological site south of the Park. This site preserves the remains of the original Tubac pueblo, including residence foundations, plaza area, refuse area and partial irrigation ditch. Meet at the Park Visitor Center. Tour involves a walk of about 1-1/4 miles. The Archaeological Conservancy protects this site and participants are asked to sign 'An Acknowledgement of Risk Factors' before entering. Wear walking shoes, sunscreen and hat. $10 fee includes admission to tour the Presidio Park. Tour limited to 15; reservations encouraged, 520-398-2252 or info@TubacPresidio.org.

Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez Artist-in-Residence Concert Series: Ismael Barajas, Sunday, November 12, 2 pm

Ismael Barajas began to study guitar in the Classical and Flamenco styles at the age of thirteen. Less than one year later, he gave his first public concert. The response was so overwhelming that art patrons formed an organization to sponsor his formal training. Ismael’s introduction to advanced learning was to study under the Romeros, known as “Spain’s Royal Family of the Guitar.” Ismael will present a solo performance set and will be joined by our own Artist in Residence Teodoro ‘Ted’ Ramirez. We all have come to appreciate the quality performers Ted brings to the Presidio and Ted guarantees this concert will be one of the most powerful to date. Tickets $18 adults, free for children 14 and younger. Seating is limited, please call now for reservations, 520-398-2252.

Prejudice and our Country’s History- Special Presentation by Jack Lasseter, Saturday, November 18, 2 pm

Prejudice in our country and in our politics is a hot topic today. But unless we are personally a victim of it, it remains for most of us an impersonal cerebral subject not affecting our daily lives, and thus we are not fully aware of it and its impact on our society. Come and hear this fascinating and thought provoking interactive discussion on this subject. You will go away with a new and expanded awareness of the subject, saying “I never thought of that.” Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. $15 per lecture. A portion of the proceeds supports our education and preservation programs. Please call for reservations and future dates, 520-398-2252.

Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 9 am - Noon

The Tubac Presidio State Historic Park will be open on Thanksgiving from 9 am to Noon. If you want to show visiting friends or relatives one of the finest historical parks in Arizona, we are ready to welcome you. Happy Thanksgiving! $5 Adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Chocolate! 1000 Years and Counting – Saturday, November 25, 10 am – 1 pm

Come discover the rich history of chocolate in the Southwest. Taste a cacao bean, learn how the Mayans and pre-Columbian Native Americans prepared their chocolate, and sample the energy drink that fueled the 1774 and 1775 Anza expeditions from Tubac to Alta California. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth, children free.

