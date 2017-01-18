September events at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

Looking for something to do outside over the weekend? Why not visit Tubac Presidio Historic Park. Interested in an event, don't forget to call and make your reservations in advance of attending.

September events:

The Presidio has three new temporary exhibits that will be ending in October

The Sharp Edge of Mexico: Knives and Swords of the Frontier

This is a unique and fascinating exhibit of several Spanish and Spanish-Mexican swords of the 18th and 19th centuries. Come view the beautiful and intricate iron works of these weapons that range from a 1728 Spanish sword design that is considered the apex of sword development, to a heavy forged sword machete that could be used as a weapon or to harvest grass for horse feed. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Native Americans in the U.S. Armed Forces

You’ve probably heard of the Navajo code-talkers that helped our nation in WWII, but are you aware that American Indians were invited by the 1775 Continental Congress to join the fight against the British? This fabulous exhibit chronicles American Indians’ roles in all U.S. wars from Ely Parker who attained the rank of brigadier general in the Civil War to Bloody Knife, a Crow scout who died with Custer at Little Bighorn, to women who served as Marine reservists in WWII. Don’t miss this one! Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

The Spanish Barb Horse

The Barbary horse came to southern Spain in 711 A.D. when the Moors from the Barbary coast invaded. These horses were lighter, faster, agile and then bred with the Spanish horse. They came over to the Americas with Columbus in 1493 and changed native Americans way of life. The exhibit tells the history of this breed, including that the pure Barb strain was lost and on the verge of extinction, when miraculously they were re-discovered! Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Ongoing Exhibit: Unique 1800’s Ambulance

This exhibit at the Tubac Presidio is a rare original 1800’s period carriage called an ambulance. It has been restored and modified to replicate the ambulance that Phocion R. Way, an engraver from Cincinnati, Ohio, rode on from Mesilla on the Rio Grande River to Tucson in June of 1858. Many other figures in Tubac’s Territorial history arrived here on this type of vehicle because of its comfort and speed. Our ambulance was restored over thirteen months by Hanson Wheel and Wagon in Letcher, South Dakota and is the only known vehicle of its type on display anywhere in the world. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Art Exhibit: The Arizona Cavalcade of History – The Alan B. Davis Gallery is open with 16 paintings by renowned Western artist William Ahrendt, each depicting a significant event in Arizona’s colorful history. The paintings and their historical narratives were featured as a special 16-part “Cavalcade of History” series in Arizona Highways magazine from 1987 through 1990. Arizona Highways remembers this series as “among the magazine's most remembered illustrations.” The giclée reproductions on canvas were donated to the Tubac Historical Society in memory of longtime Tubac resident and businessman Alan B. Davis. The collection is on permanent display at the Tubac Presidio’s Otero Hall. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Experience Our New Children’s Garden

The children’s garden by the schoolhouse allows children of all ages to play hopscotch, marbles, and jump-rope the old-fashioned way. The wonderful colors of the various flowers will attract you, along with butterflies and hummingbirds. Come be as sunny as the sunflowers and delight in some summer fun. Included with park admission, $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Frontier Printing Press Demonstrations

The Washington Hand Press used to print Arizona’s first newspaper in 1859 is here. Watch a video about hand press printing, type setting, and other aspects of this marvel of industrial engineering. Copies of the first edition are available in the gift shop. Included with park admission: $5 adult, $2 youth 7-13, children free.

Returning this Fall: popular speaker Jack Lasseter and Artist-in-Residence Ted Ramirez and Friends

