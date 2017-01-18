Combs Middle School Spelling Bee - Tucson News Now

Combs Middle School Spelling Bee

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Front Row (l to r): Tina Vo, Ashlynn Blamires, Faith Powell Back Row (l to r): Javier Suarez, Connor Elder (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District) Front Row (l to r): Tina Vo, Ashlynn Blamires, Faith Powell Back Row (l to r): Javier Suarez, Connor Elder (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Submitted by Mark Mauro, Principal, Combs Middle School 

Before winter break, the Combs Middle School Cougars dusted off their dictionaries and prepared to compete for a spot in the school spelling bee by participating in the first round of competition in their Cougar Skills for Success (CSS) classes. 

From this first round opportunity, the top students were chosen to compete in the CMS Spelling Bee on January 10th. Mr. Ricky Findlay, CMS Spelling Bee Coordinator stated, “The CMS Spelling Bee was fantastic! Students were well prepared and extremely competitive.” 

The following students received recognition: Faith Powell (1st Place), Javier Suarez (2nd Place), Ashlynn Blamires (3rd Place), and Connor Elder/Tina Vo (Alternates). Faith Powell, CMS Spelling Bee Champion shared, “I studied 6-10 hours each day over winter break so that I would do my best.” 

Honorees from this competition move on to the J.O. Combs District Spelling Bee, which will be hosted in the middle school cafeteria at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. “Good Luck” to our representatives moving on to the district spelling bee!

