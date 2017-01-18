Fellowship Square Tucson resident will have her art featured in a showcase this February

Fellowship Square Tucson resident Euayne Glinski, 72, will have her art featured in a showcase this February.

Art Show featuring resident, Euayne Glinski

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 26 at Unity of Tucson (3617 N Camino Blanco)

520-577-3300

A Tucsonan since, 1947, Glinski has been involved in the arts since high school. Her work began in oil and her paintings have been displayed and sold in galleries in Tucson, Willcox, Tubac & Benson.



Since retirement, Glinski has concentrated her efforts on the watercolor medium. Her love of southern Arizona is reflected in her work. She has studied with well-known local and National Artists.



As a resident of Fellowship Square Tucson, she has assisted with Water Color classes and has been a huge inspiration to other residents to utilize their creativity.

