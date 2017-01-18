Simon Youth Foundation seeks scholarship applicants

Do you have a child, or know someone who has a child heading to college this fall? Tucson Premium Outlets is offering students a chance at a scholarship to help pay for college.

According to a recent release, the Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit, is looking for qualified applicants who live near Tucson Premium Outlets and the surrounding community.

“The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with Tucson Premium Outlets to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO.

In order to qualify students will have to have graduated in the class of 2017, and live in a community that surrounds a Simon property (like Tucson Premium Outlets). To see if you are eligible you can check your zip code at syf.org/scholarships. Students will have until March 1, 2017 to apply, and they can do so online by clicking here - syf.org/scholarships.

Scholarship recipients will receive $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

The 2017 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Recipients will be notified in May.

In 2016 $1.2 million was awarded by Simon Youth Foundation to 300 students across the U.S.

