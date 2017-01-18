Simon Youth Foundation seeks scholarship applicants - Tucson News Now

Simon Youth Foundation seeks scholarship applicants

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Simon Youth Foundation) (Source: Simon Youth Foundation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Do you have a child, or know someone who has a child heading to college this fall?  Tucson Premium Outlets is offering students a chance at a scholarship to help pay for college.  

According to a recent release, the Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit, is looking for qualified applicants who live near Tucson Premium Outlets and the surrounding community.  

“The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with Tucson Premium Outlets to award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO.

In order to qualify students will have to have graduated in the class of 2017, and live in a community that surrounds a Simon property (like Tucson Premium Outlets).  To see if you are eligible you can check your zip code at syf.org/scholarships.  Students will have until March 1, 2017 to apply, and they can do so online by clicking here - syf.org/scholarships

Scholarship recipients will receive $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

The 2017 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Recipients will be notified in May.

In 2016 $1.2 million was awarded by Simon Youth Foundation to 300 students across the U.S.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    Tucson police searching for serial armed robbery suspect

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:16:13 GMT
    Suspect in Washington Federal robbery - April 21, 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Suspect in Washington Federal robbery - April 21, 2017. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

    He is described as a white male, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-foot tall with a medium build. According to a Tucson Police Department release in several of the robberies the suspect has shown the victims a handgun and has worn at least two different wigs as a disguise.   

  • Arizona to get more than $12 million from DHHS to battle opioid addiction

    Arizona to get more than $12 million from DHHS to battle opioid addiction

    Saturday, April 22 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-04-22 04:00:35 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

    “These grants aim to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose related deaths," said Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. "I understand the urgency of this funding; however, I also want to ensure the resources and policies are properly aligned with and remain responsive to this evolving epidemic."

  • New bill would ban teens texting and driving

    New bill would ban teens texting and driving

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:05:11 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County. 

    The bill, if signed could change the way you see teens drive around the state and here in Pima County. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly