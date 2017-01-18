Faith Leaders announce Southern Arizona Sanctuary Coalition - Tucson News Now

Faith Leaders announce Southern Arizona Sanctuary Coalition

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson faith leaders are joining more than 800 new congregations in what is known as the National Sanctuary Movement, which vows to protect undocumented immigrants and refugees from President Elect Donald Trump's potential plans to deport them.

"What we are committed to do is to stand in solidarity with our neighbors and to do the work of sanctuary," said pastor of the Southside Presbyterian Church Alison Harrington. 

Pastors from the United Methodist Church Desert Southwest Conference, First Christian Church, Eastside Covenant Church and Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist along with dozens of supporters filled up the Southside Presbyterian Church Wednesday, Jan. 18 in favor of the coalition.

Several pastors delivered brief speeches, all of which said their churches are dedicated to the work of sanctuary.

"I think the biggest challenge will be just to be engaged," said Dottie  Escobedo-Frank with the United Methodist Church when asked what she thought were going to be the biggest challenges moving forward. "It's easy for people in times of fear to back away, but we're calling the church to be courageous during this time."

Harrington believes the challenge lies in holding on to the mandates of their faith.

"Even if those mandates of our faith beCome mandates that are contrary to policy and practices and even law of the United States government," said Harrington. "We are challenged to push back against that kind of 'bully' attitude."

Pima County GOP chairman David Eppihimer, who plans on attending Trump's inauguration, said the group doesn't intend on working with the Southern Arizona Sanctuary Coalition.

"Republicans are concerned and distressed by the Sanctuary Movement in general and specifically the City Of Tucson's recent Resolution on this topic," said Eppihimer. "Today's Press Conference at Southside Presbyterian demonstrates this Movement's total disregard for the rule of law."

Eppihimer also said he feels the city will potentially suffer "tremendous financial losses as a result of it's proclamation as a Sanctuary City."

The Southern Arizona Sanctuary Coalition is supporting four active sanctuary cases in Phoenix, Chicago, Denver and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

