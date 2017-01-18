Woman in jail on child abuse charges assaulted by inmates - Tucson News Now

Woman in jail on child abuse charges assaulted by inmates

By Tucson News Now Staff
Samantha Osteraas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Samantha Osteraas (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Samantha Osteraas was assaulted by two other inmates at the Pima County Jail's female housing unit, according to Lt. Elsa Navarro with the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

According to PCSD the incident happened on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 11, the attackers referenced her injured child and threatened to kill her. She was hit three times and one of the inmates pulled her hair.   

Osteraas was offered protective custody when she was booked, according to Lt. Navarro, as her charges involved a child and extended media coverage. She reportedly declined the protection.  This offer is made to all inmates when charges involve a child and/or have media coverage.  

After the attack Osteraas requested the protective custody and was granted it, according to PCSD. The two inmates involved in the assault are facing in-house disciplinary action.  

Osteraas declined to press charges, according to Lt. Navarro.  

