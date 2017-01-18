State budget director in Tucson to discuss education budget

The message is clear, Governor Doug Ducey’s priority is to invest in education.

On Wednesday, his budget director stopped in Tucson to make sure the people heard the message.



The presentation on the executive budget took place at the Pima Community College District office on Broadway. It was a chance to listen and for the folks in the audience to give some feedback on the budget. There were some complaints from the audience that there was only a day’s notice that he was coming and that it was during the middle of the week.



The main topic was education for fiscal year 2018 for the executive budget. The goal was $453 million for education over a three year period. The plan calls for pay raises for teachers, bonuses for new teachers and more money and support for high need schools.



To take a look at the full executive budget. Click here: http://www.ospb.state.az.us/publications2014newweb.aspx

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

