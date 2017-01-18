Tucson police chief speaks with House Speaker Ryan

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus was among six police chiefs from across the country invited to Wisconsin on Monday, Jan. 16, to speak with House Speaker Paul Ryan about training to help reduce use of force among law enforcement.

"We really had a good conversation about how important it is to provide police officers with these skills and how it can really make a difference if we are putting a premium on the sanctity of life. Which we are, across the board," Magnus said.

Magnus said they spoke about training and strategies that law enforcement can use to reduce use of force and also how federal funding could help provide training for officers.

"This type of training and this sort of approach to dealing with folks who are going through a mental health crisis or who may be armed with something other than a firearm. The need for this training and the need to move police in this direction is not a partisan issue," Magnus said.

Magnus said TPD is already working on training officers on various strategies and techniques for de-escalation. The department is also changing how they review use of force incidents so they're able to learn from them.

He said the training will continue over the next year.

"This is all about giving people more options, more skills, more tactics to work with. I think this will create a safer environment for everyone. Certainly including the officers," Magnus said.

Magnus was invited to speak with Hillary Clinton about similar topics back in August 2015.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.