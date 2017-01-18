House Representatives in Tucson discussing Obamacare repeal

Inauguration Day is set for Friday, and both of Southern Arizona’s House Representatives were in Tucson with very different takes on what will happen when President-Elect Donald Trump takes office.

The issue is healthcare, with a quarter of a million Arizonans getting their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Trump and Republicans say they want to repeal those programs as soon as possible.

But not much has been said about what they’ll replace Obamacare with.

"There are no plans in place. There is no outline in place,” said Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva. "On Obamacare, there were critics eight years in a row. It's the dog chasing the bus. Now they caught the bus. What are you going to do with it?"

Congressman Grijalva spoke to health care professionals at El Rio Community Health Center Wednesday. There was a roundtable discussion on what he says are the harmful effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Nearly an hour later, Republican Congresswoman Martha McSally took a tour of the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona facility in Tucson. She then held a town hall in the center’s community room to hear from volunteers there about a range of topics like Obamacare and social security.

"It's not going to happen overnight. There's going to be a several-year transition,” said Rep. McSally. “We've got to move forward in a thoughtful way to make sure that we're not having disturbances to the market that actually impact the availability of health care."

The topic is important, according to an Associated Press poll. More than 4-in-10 Republicans, Democrats and independents say health care is a top issue facing the country, the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed. That's more than named any other issue in the survey, conducted Dec. 14-19.

As McSally spoke at the Red Cross, protesters stood outside her Tucson district office on Broadway, with signs showing their displeasure with the planned repeal.

Rep. McSally reportedly left Wednesday night to return to Washington, D.C. for the Inauguration. Meanwhile, Rep. Grijalva has publicly announced he is protesting President-Elect Trump’s swearing-in.

Grijalva said on the House floor that he would be staying home. He said the move is not motivated by disrespect for the office. He said he is staying home to protest what he called "disrespect" shown to Americans by the incoming administration and by the actions being taken in Congress.



"The behavior of a United States President, whether it be foreign policy, whether it be Russia and the hacking, are serious matters that affect us as a people. And for me to give credence to that behavior, which is un-Presidential, would've been too much,” Rep. Grijalva told KOLD News 13 Wednesday.

He said the majority of voters did not vote for Trump. Hillary Clinton received 2.9 million more votes than Trump but lost the Electoral College vote.

